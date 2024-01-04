A vice president of IMANI Africa has also raised concerns about increased cheating in Ghana’s WASSCE

Bright Simons, a vice president of IMANI Africa, has also raised concerns about increased cheating in WASSCE.

Simons presented data showing a 600% increase in cancelled papers since 2014 because of alleged cheating after similar accusations made by former President John Mahama.

The figures he provided showed that less than 0.2% of WASSEC papers were cancelled in 2014, but in 2023, over 0.8% of WASSEC papers were cancelled.

Simons also questioned why education stakeholders were not outlining the trends in cancelled papers and cheating.

Mahama suggested that some invigilators helped students answer questions during the WASSCE, sparking criticism of him.

The Ministry of Education responded to the same comments and criticised the former President.

The National Association of Graduate Teachers President Angel Carbonu also fired back at former President John Mahama’s accusation of widespread cheating during the 2023 WASSCE.

Alan Kyerematen promises to review Free SHS

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has expressed his views on the Akufo-Addo government's flagship education policy, Free SHS.

The now-independent presidential candidate for the 2024 elections said the Free SHS policy is good but needs to be reviewed.

According to him, no matter how great the policy is, it has been running for seven years, so reviewing it would only be appropriate if he becomes President.

Mahama also said he would review the policy within the first 100 days of office if he won the 2024 election.

Free SHS is safe under the $3 billion IMF bailout

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta assured that the free SHS programme would not be affected under the $3 billion IMF programme.

Ofori-Atta gave the assurance on Thursday, May 18, 2023, during a press conference organised by the IMF and the government of Ghana.

He said that the programme with the Bretton Woods institution protects the vulnerable in Ghanaian society.

