The University of Cape Coast responded to reports that its operations have been suspended by the Nigerian Federal government, saying they are unfounded.

The school clarified that it has no operations in Nigeria after the reports about a “Cape Coast University” being banned.

The school noted that the University of Cape Coast was different from the Cape Coast University.

There were media reports in Ghana and Nigeria that three Ghanaian universities had been banned by the country's National Universities Commission (NUC).

YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Education, Winneba, Cape Coast University and Volta University College were listed as banned.

In all, Nigeria blacklisted 58 illegal degree-awarding institutions and described them as degree mills.

The school’s statement noted that the University of Cape Coast was different from the Cape Coast University.

It further urged all international students, including Nigerians, wishing to study at UCC to apply directly to the University for consideration.

UG releases admissions list

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana, Legon, has released its undergraduate admissions list for the 2023/2024 year.

The admissions list was posted on the University of Ghana website where applicants were directed to check their admission status.

The University of Ghana also released a statement which clarified the status of persons who had D7 in some subjects.

Cameroonian nationals jailed for fraud

Three Cameroonian nationals were jailed for fraudulently acquiring a National Identification Card and Ghana passport.

The three convicts pleaded guilty to entering Ghana without a permit and the National Identification Card fraud.

They have been identified as Tibab Beltus Mbachick, Mbaku Ransson and Mba Dieudonne Akuro.

Ghana University admissions to be disrupted as senior staff threaten strike

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana has threatened a strike over the payment of tier-2 Pension contributions of members.

The union said it would strike from January 15, 2024, if its concerns were not addressed.

The union's President, Isaac Donkoh told YEN.com.gh that the strike would likely disrupt university admissions.

