Several people on social media are congratulating a newly graduated doctor for becoming a graduating medical student in family medicine.

Dr Theophilus Tetteh, an old student of Prempeh College, was adjudged the best student in family medicine at the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Science (SMS) during the 56th congregation.

After leaving Prempeh College in 2013, Dr Theophilus Tetteh went to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology (KNUST) to study Biological Science and completed it in 2017.

Dr Theophilus Tetteh graduated as the best student in family medicine from the University of Cape Coast Photo credit: @msa_ucc (Twitter) & UCC (Facebook)

After that, he studied medicine at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The intelligent doctor’s achievement was shared on the X page of UCC-MSA Official, the official handle of the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences student association.

Comments on the post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from social media after @msa_ucc shared his achievement. Read them below.

@NanaAkossuaa said:

I love Prempeh boys

@jeffgb5 wrote:

Prempeh for the win. Congrats Senior.

@pro_kvng said:

Another sofoline Scholar

@HimselfAkb62400 wrote:

Its always PREMPEH. You cant beat that

@Sarpongg_K said:

Prempeh College!!

UCC Congregation: Mawauli SHS Alumnus Named Best Graduating Medical Student, Wins 11 Awards

Meanwhile, Dr Sabater Makafui Kede, a Mawuli SHS alumnus, emerged as the best-graduating student at UCC School of Medical Science, earning 11 awards in various fields.

Her achievements include top performances in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Internal Medicine, Community Medicine, ENT, Psychological Medicine, and Mental Health.

Additionally, she received recognition as the Best Graduating Female Student, Overall Best Female Medical Student, and more, marking a remarkable academic journey.

