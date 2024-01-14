Bright Asiedu, an NSMQ 2017 contestant from St. Thomas Aquinas SHS, has graduated from Accra College of Medicine (ACM)

Bright Asiedu, a former NSMQ 2017 contestant from St. Thomas Aquinas SHS, has achieved a notable milestone by graduating from the Accra College of Medicine (ACM).

Bright was the inaugural recipient of the ACM-NSMQ Scholarship, marking a significant academic journey.

A post on X, formally Twitter, showed that outstanding achievements accompanied his graduation from ACM, as he clinched prestigious awards, including Prof. George Dugbartey's prize for the overall best student in Pharmacology and Physiology.

Bright Asiedu received four awards at the graduation ceremony

Among Bright's accolades, he also received recognition from The Bertha Ayi Foundation, securing the prize for the overall best student in Microbiology.

Additionally, the Hawkrad Group awarded him a prize for being the overall best student in Anaesthesia.

Bright Asiedu got the scholarship after participating in the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), representing St. Thomas Aquinas SHS.

