Court orders University Teachers Association of Ghana to call off strike

A court has ordered the University Teachers Association of Ghana to call off its 5-week-long strike

This follows an injunction notice brought before the court by the National Labour Commission

UTAG has been on strike since January 10, 2022, over some concerns its members have raised

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An Accra High Court has granted an interlocutory injunction application filed against the strike action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3news.com, the injunction was brought before the court by the National Labour Commission (NLC).

Lawyer for UTAG Kwesi Keli-Deletaa said the motion was seeking to enforce the directive of the Labour Commission, which was filed before the injunction application was filed.

“In our view, the main motion which is seeking to enforce the directive of the NLC should have been heard first but the judge thought otherwise and decided that the injunction application should be heard first and the outcome of that application is what you all witnessed in court today, the judge decided to grant the interlocutory injunction application,” Kwesi Keli-Deletaa noted.

According to the NLC the strike action by UTAG which they embarked upon since Monday, January 10, 2022, was illegal.

This conclusion was arrived at following a meeting with the labour unions and the Employment Ministry on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations Bright Wireku Brobbey spoke after the meeting:

“In the spirit of transparency and very mutual respect for them, they have assured them that whatever allowance is due them because they were captured in the 2022 budget [by] January they are going to be paid,” he had said on that day.

“Therefore, the Commission has directed that they go and call off the strike immediately.”

UTAG however failed to call off the strike - a situation that forced the NLC to go to court to enforce the order.

NPP's Abronye DC invited by police over Mahama coup comment

Meanwhile, Bono Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwame Baffoe famed as Abronye DC, has been invited by the Ghana Police Service to answer some questions.

The NPP stalwart is reported to have made some comments about the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

Abronye DC is reported to have claimed that the former National Democratic Congress flagbearer is staging a coup with the help of Al-Qaeda.

Source: YEN.com.gh