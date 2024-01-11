St. Peter's Senior High School in Nkwatia, Eastern Region, has made history by becoming Ghana's first public high school with an AI lab

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the lab aims to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and AI research across various sectors

The initiative was supported by contributions from the 1974-2008 year groups of the St Peter's Old Boys Associations

St. Peter's Senior High School in Nkwatia, Eastern Region, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first public Senior High School in Ghana to house an Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab on its campus.

The cutting-edge AI lab was built from a collaboration between the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Intel, and the St. Peter's Old Boys Association (PERSCOBA).

The AI lab was facilitated by Coral Reef Innovation Hub and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including advanced computing resources, machine learning algorithms, and robust data analytics tools.

A collage of students in the AI lab and the entrance of St Peters SHS Photo credit: @sikaofficial1(Twitter) & Catholic trends

Source: UGC

One primary objective of the AI lab is to support innovation and entrepreneurship, providing tools for creating AI-based products and services.

According to the PERSCOBA president, the initiative was a way of giving back to their alma mater.

Meanwhile, the managing partner of Coral Reef Innovation Hub, Richard Anim, said that it aims to increase the AI labs in public schools in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service.

St. Peters Knocked Out For The Second Time In 2023 NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that St. Augustine's College emerged victorious over St. Peter's SHS and Aburi Girls' SHS in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, securing a spot in the quarter-finals.

This marks the second time a Central Region school has defeated St. Peter's in the competition.

St. Augustine's turned the tide in the second round, leading with 56 points, while St. Peter's and Aburi Girls followed with 43 and 34 points, respectively, showcasing a strong performance in the one-eighth stage.

Presec Legon Wins eighth NSMQ Trophy And 2nd Back-To-Back Win

In another story, Presec Legon secured their eighth NSMQ trophy in a competitive final against Achimota School and OWASS, winning with an impressive 40 points.

This marked Presec's second consecutive victory, highlighting their dedication to academic excellence.

The NSMQ, a celebration of academic prowess, remains a significant event in Ghana's educational calendar, inspiring the next generation of scientists and mathematicians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh