A Ghanaian student, Humphrey Ashimatey, has been named the valedictorian of KNUST's College of Humanities and Social Sciences

The Economics Department learner graduated with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 85.09 from the establishment

In an interview, Ghanaian medical professional Dr Amankrah congratulated the graduates for their accomplishments

After years of studying, Ghanaian Humphrey Ashimatey has been named the valedictorian of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He attained the commendable milestone with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 85.09

Ghanaian Ashimatey named 2023 valedictorian of KNUST's Humanities and Social Sciences College. Photo credit: @KNUST_Live.

Source: Twitter

Humphrey Ashimatey has been celebrated in a post on X (Twitter) for also grabbing the 2023 Best Graduating Student title.

''Congrats, Humphrey,'' portions of the post accentuating his achievement said.

Ghanaian doctor celebrates the graduates

In an interview, Ghanaian medical professional Dr Amankrah shared uplifting words to celebrate the graduates.

''I celebrate his achievement for emerging as the best in the class and congratulate the graduates. Earning a degree in Ghana is difficult, but he just made it.

''I urge all of them to secure their future by building a career in their field and other sectors. They should think beyond the box. I'm excited for all of them and wish them well,'' Dr Amankrah told YEN.com.gh.

See the post below:

Peeps commend Humphrey Ashimatey

Many who took to the comment section celebrated the fresh KNUST graduate.

@thinklike_kophy indicated:

Ewes and book.

@AkomdoEmmanuel said:

Congratulations, Sir.

@boyonthestreets asked:

Ebi the same Economics we know? This is crazy.

@Mantse07 indicated:

The same Economics ano dey see top no somebody never get B sef before.

@Na_ya111 said:

Congrats, Humphrey.

@FAfeamenyo claimed:

And he is a Gesammite, too (Global Evangelical Church member). Congratulations, Champ.

Boys who wrote WASSCE exams in same SHS become doctors

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user, formerly Twitter FestusLivingst1, disclosed that they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Lady named Overall Best Graduating Diploma in Midwifery student

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Kate Agyakomah emerged as the overall best graduating student in the seventh cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

She won the title over her peers with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 at the university's graduation ceremony.

The Voice of UCC took to Twitter to accentuate the accomplishment of the hardworking lady.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh