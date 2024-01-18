The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana has begun an indefinite strike over conditions of service

The Senior Staff Association said it would not compromise on its demands from the government

The union's President told YEN.com.gh that the strike would likely disrupt university admissions

The Senior Staff Association of Universities in Ghana and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana are striking, after earlier threats and grievances about conditions of service.

The National Chairman of the union, Isaac Donkoh, told YEN.com.gh that the union would not ease its pressure until the government met its demands.

The strike announcement came on January 17, 2024. Source: Getty Images

The union wants interest arrears for its pension contributions paid back in line with the Pension Act.

It wants the government to pay all outstanding debt and contributions together with the appropriate interest from February to December 2023 as a matter of urgency.

The union also stressed that the government should include the three percent penalty rates stipulated by the Pension Act, Act 766 section 64 because of the delays.

It also wants the policy cancelling overtime allowances reversed by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

So far, Donkoh said his members are complying with the order to withdraw services.

"As we are talking now, they are home, they are resting, and we are waiting for the government’s response then we know the next thing to do.”

"This strike has no negotiation. We are not going to negotiate on this issue because the government is at fault… so when they pay, and they show us evidence of payment, then we are good to go."

In an earlier statement, the Senior Staff Association said it would strike from January 15, 2024, if its concerns were not addressed.

It also recounted that between 2010 and 2016, the government did not pay Tier-2 contributions, and when settling the arrears, it paid only a simple interest without the penalty.

The union expects administrative processes like processing admissions and fees to be affected by the strike.

