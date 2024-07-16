JHS Boy Forgets Name Of Exam Subject Just Moments After Finishing Paper
- A student who recently sat for the 2024 BECE exam has generated a buzz online after he forgetting the name of the subject he took
- The young boy scratched his head for several minutes trying frantically to remember the subject he had taken in the examination hall
- The student claimed the exams were difficult for him, but believed he would do well in five subjects out of the nine he was examined on
The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Ghana for this year ended on Friday, July 12, 2024.
About 569,095 final-year students at the junior high school (JHS) level took part in the exam across the country.
At the end of the final BECE paper on Friday, the media engaged some of the students on their expectations after taking the exam.
In one such engagement, a student at the Achimoate Basic School caused a buzz on social media after forgetting the name of the subject he sat for on the final day of the exam.
In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the JHS student named Abdul Sabit Musah struggled for several minutes trying to remember the name of the exam subject he took moments after the paper.
Abdul Sabit Musah said the exams were tough for him, adding that he does not have confidence in the answers he provided for the questions.
Out of the nine subjects they took, Abdul said he was only confident of passing five, adding that only God could intercede in the remaining four.
"For this year, the questions were tough, I could see anything and the invigilators were also hard on us. I believe out of the subjects, I will only do well in five," he said.
Netizens provide more information about Abdul
Although Abdul Sabit Musah portrayed himself in the video as an unintelligent student, some commentaries in reaction to the post on TikTok by @pearlmillsodoi indicated that he is a brilliant student, contrary to his claims.
Others also disclosed that Abdul is the school prefect for the Achimot Basic School and was only joking with his claims.
@Um Phlamez said:
"Herrr musa way Dey be School prefect for Achimota Basic. He be good im their sci teacher."
@Abiyah Kwakyewaa also said;
"Allo nkoaaaa,low key he be sharp student."
@rexjaymusic commented:
"He be ma class mate he is 70/100 his just fooling ."
Queenster Owusu110 also commented:
"Why do I see a billionaire in him? Naa this guy get mind to make it in life."
71-year-old Ghanaian grandpa sits for 2024 BECE
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 71-year-old man, Kwesi Baiden sat for the 2024 BECE.
The determined older man said he's always been passionate about education, hence his decision to sit for the exam.
Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to laud him for his determination.
