President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government has released GH¢150 million to contractors to patch potholes nationwide.

On Thursday, February 15, the Ministry of Roads and Highways issued a statement signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, Nasir Ahmad Yartey, saying the amount is part of the first quarter releases from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

According to the statement, the intervention will allow the Ghana Highways Authority and the Department of Urban Roads to take advantage of the dry season to conduct routine pothole-filling activities on several essential roads that deteriorated owing to heavy rains in 2023.

“The Ministry is hopeful that this timely intervention will result in smoother road surfaces, help reduce the risk of accidents and prolong the lifespan of our road infrastructure,” it said.

Read the complete statement below:

