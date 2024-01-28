Media General presenter Giovani Caleb has earned a postgraduate degree from the University of Ghana

He delivered a touching message of gratitude to those who supported his milestone with a photo on X

Loved ones moved in droves to the comments section to shower the media star with congratulations

Media personality Giovani Caleb, known in real life as Caleb Elolo Adjomah, has graduated with a master's in marketing strategy from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

The 3FM presenter, famed for hosting the television reality show Date Rush, bagged his undergraduate degree from the same university years ago.

3FM presenter Giovani Caleb bags master's degree from UG. Photo credit: @GiovaniCaleb.

Source: Twitter

Giovani Caleb posed in his master's graduation gown to immortalise the significant milestone in pictures.

"MA marketing strategy bagged. Kudos my supervisor, Dr @Rafurl. My big brother, Prof @thePOE_T, for encouraging me to go back to school," the media star captioned one of the photos on X.

See the picture below:

Loved ones commend Giovani Caleb

Congratulations have poured in after the celebrated presenter basked in the joy of the degree from UG on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh