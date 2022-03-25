In 2015, Courtney Daniella Boateng tried to take her own life because she thought she had squandered all her chances of gaining admission to the university

The UK-based Ghanaian lady said she thought she had thrown away opportunities at obtaining an A*AA in her final examination in high school

Three years later, Boateng graduated with a degree from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom

Desperate times never last. When Courtney Daniella Boateng attempted to take her life in 2015, she least expected that things would get better.

The North London estate Ghanaian lady thought she had missed all her chances of obtaining the required grades in her final high school examination to secure an admission into a good university.

However, Boateng would go on to graduate from the University of Cambridge. She achieved the academic milestone in 2018.

Celebrating the milestone

Boateng took to social media to make the achievement public as she recounted the challenging times.

''February 2015, I tried to take my own life. I thought I had thrown away all my chances of getting A*AA to get into any university, and even living. But God made a way.

''Three years later, this North London Estate girl is a Graduate of the University of Cambridge. Next stop the World,'' she said.

The account has gained quite some reactions as some social media users congratulated her for the feat.

At the time of writing this report, her post had garnered 2,095 retweets, 113 quote tweets, and over 11,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

@Bobby_Seagull commented:

''Congrats! Well done on a wonderful achievement!''

@dorindayoungg said:

''Congratulations oo! God bless your journey. Oh wait! He already has! Well done, it’s not easy.''

@itsellls said:

''You are so strong! What a queen .''

@cdboateng replied:

''Thank you, and congratulations to you beautiful, you’ve been nothing short of fabulous these three years ♥️.''

@NatashaSHenry said:

''Congratulations. Your strength and intelligence are so inspiring. Go and live your best life.''

