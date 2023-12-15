A student from Lawra Nursing Training College has been named the 2023 Overall Best Graduating Diploma Student

Stany Elsie Mauyon emerged as the Overall Best Student out of 14,197 students from the 76 KNUST-affiliated nursing institutions.

Her achievement, posted on X (Twitter) by @VOICE_of_KNUST, has garnered reaction from online users

She emerged as the Overall Best Student out of 14,197 students from the 76 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) affiliate nursing institutions.

Young lady emerges Best Graduating Diploma Student at Lawra Nursing Training College. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Mauyon walked across the stage to receive her award during their graduation ceremony. She appeared overwhelmed by the achievement.

In touching photos on X (Twitter), she looked teary when she posed for pictures. The images show Mauyon in her graduation gown.

VOICE_of_KNUST spotlighted the achievement of the young lady on their platform.

More than 20,000 people had seen the post, and many left comments under it.

@kayflexxy9010 indicated:

Oh, chale, the cameraman is a wicked pass, but congrats to her.

@WahabAishatu said:

Well done.

