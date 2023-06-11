Ghanaian Kate Agyakomah made a University of Cape Coast (UCC) history at the establishment's graduation ceremony

She was named the overall best graduating student in the seventh cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme

Her achievement, posted to Twitter by the university, drew several reactions and comments from online users

Ghanaian Kate Agyakomah emerged as the overall best graduating student in the seventh cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

She won the title over her peers with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 at the university's graduation ceremony.

Kate Agyakomah celebrated online

The Voice of UCC took to Twitter to accentuate the accomplishment of the hardworking lady.

Ghanaian lady emerges as the overall best graduating Diploma in Midwifery student at UCC. Photo credit: @VoiceOfUCC.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''Miss Kate Agyakomah earned the distinction of being the Overall Best Graduating Student in the 7th cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme by achieving a First Class degree with a remarkable CGPA of 4.0,'' the post said on Twitter.

Since the post surfaced, more than 8,200 people have seen it, receiving 28 retweets, 515 likes, and tons of comments from online users.

Online users react to Kate Agyakomah's achievement

Many praised her

@U_see_your_life posted:

Congrats to her.

@CatherineYin10 said:

Congratulations.

@the_gem12 mentioned:

Come and get 100 CWA at KNUST and let’s see.

@Asantegeorge23 commented:

Congratulations to her.

Young man graduates as valedictorian of UCC College Of Distance Education

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man became the valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) College of Distance Education (CoDE).

Abraham Joseph Kwesi Bentil also won the title of best graduating student at the sixth and seventh sessions of the 55th congregation held for graduands of the college.

According to the Ghanaian university, Kwesi Bentil earned a remarkable Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.96.

Boy becomes youngest Black college student in the US

Bentil is not alone. YEN.com.gh previously reported that Elijah Muhammad made Oklahoma State history as a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College in the United States of America.

Muhammad, 12, became the youngest Black student when he enrolled in the college, a feat he is proud of.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh