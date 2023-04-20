A throwback photo of the host of famous relationship show, TV3's Date Rush, Giovani Caleb, has emerged on social media

In the photo, he was spotted wearing smaller frames, a suit and a long-sleeved white shirt beneath while holding a microphone in his hand as he spoke

The post sparked massive reactions on social media as many could not believe that was him in the photo

Celebrated media personality Giovani Caleb caused a frenzy on social media after an old photo of him emerged online.

In the photo, he was spotted in an ash suit and beneath it, he wore a long-sleeved white shirt.

He had on medicated glasses but with the frames having a more oval and smaller shape than his current ones.

He was bald during that time with no beard and a moustache that was hardly visible.

The host of Date Rush held a microphone in his hand as he spoke. However, the event at which he spoke was not revealed in the post.

Also, one distinct feature between that old photo and how he looks currently is how much bigger in physique he has become.

Find the old photo of Giovani below.

Hilarious reactions as Ghanaians spot throwback photo of Giovani Caleb

Many people, upon seeing the photo thronged to the comment section to express their views.

While people praises God for how far he had brought Giovani, others could not hold back their laughter.

moments_efo stated:

When you receive the call from God and you are fresh in ministry

ohenesekyere6 opined:

Dear lord thank you for adding some financial flesh to Gio's life ....aahhhh nanka 3ny3 oo !!! this picture looks like an rejected assembly man somewhere in nyankpala village, in fact now am convinced he’s the one that said tweaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

mrs_elorm_gyekye said:

And I shouted "eeeiihhh""

wadoskighana stated:

Gioooooooo

abena.kunadu.77 said:

Nyame aye bi❤️

nanasikanikwame said:

Eiiii Charlie, everybody get story to tell oo check the head well. More than 50,000 watts

ham_ee_dha stated:

Eeeeiii

millianabban said:

If One day one day 3b3fa was a person cuz eii…. I don’t like peace

nanayaaflexy opined:

Hellooo @giovani.caleb . I know @berlamundi is behind dis one p333...

