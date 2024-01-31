A video of a young man's reaction after graduating from the University of Education has gone viral

The man who was excited about graduating from the university shed tears as he embraced his mother

Many people who reacted to the video commended him for successfully graduating from the university

A young Ghanaian man has sparked an emotional response from netizens online after a video of him at his graduation went viral.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @meet_kojo, showed the touching moment when the University of Education graduate hugged his mother tightly in the midst of other graduands and their loved ones.

The young man who was overcome with joy over the thought of becoming a university graduate shed tears and had to be consoled by his mother and onlookers gathered.

The 14-second video, which was captioned "so much grateful", had raked in over 32,000 likes and 800 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians congratulate the UEW graduate

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated the young man on his academic success.

Adepa Nyamenaye stated:

I think he is remembering what her poor mother has gone through to cater for his education,awww,long live I pray for her to enjoy the fruit of her lab

Jkay’s collection stated:

Awwwbro don’t cry,I went to my graduation alone and the way I felt lonely, be glad that,mama came with youlife isn’t easy but is in the boat

miss_Crissy reacted:

i wish i will one day graduate too, even after getting grade 12 in my wassce, no university picked me. above all the starving in SHS

Layla wrote:

After all the suffering ….God pls let our parents live to enjoy our money

Man and daughter graduate on same day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man and his pretty daughter both graduated from the University of Ghana on the same day.

This comes as the elderly man bagged a master's degree while his daughter also earned a bachelor's degree.

A video YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok showed the adorable moment the elderly man who was clad in his graduation gown embraced his daughter on the University of Ghana campus.

Emotions overcame the young lady as her father prayed for her, after which she posed for photos to celebrate the special occasion.

