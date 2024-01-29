Richard Badu has been named as valedictorian of the UEW graduating class of 2023

The intelligent young man, at one point, worked as a bus conductor due to financial challenges

Many people have congratulated the young man on emerging as valedictorian of UEW

A young man has become a source of motivation to many people after he emerged as the valedictorian at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) for the graduating class of 2023.

Richard Badu, who bagged a CGPA of 3.94, was duly honoured for his academic achievement at the 28th Congregation of the University.

Delivering a valedictory speech, Mr Badu expressed delight that his hard work had been awarded and rewarded.

"I am truly honoured to address you on this special occasion and deliver the valedictory speech on behalf of the graduating class of 2023. Becoming the valedictorian of the 28th Congregation of our esteemed university was a dream I never envisioned when I first stepped foot within the revered gates of this institution."

Also a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of Voice of UEW revealed that Mr Badu's quest to achieve academic success came with challenges as he once had to work as a bus conductor for years due to financial constraints.

"Meet Mr. Richard Badu, UEW Class of 2023 valedictorian. The valedictorian, who worked as a bus conductor for four years to overcome financial constraints," the post read.

Ghanaians congratulate the UEW valedictorian

Many people who thronged the post's comment section congratulated Richard Badu on his accomplishment.

Others were also unhappy with the manner the intelligent young man was announced as the valedictoran of UEW.

@JusticeAYeboah stated:

You guys should up your game ooo, don't you learn from the likes of voice of knust and voice of ucc. Is this how to announce a valedictorian

@PetiafoTetteh wrote:

Up your game @VoiceOfUEW. Which department is he from, where is his CGPA and all that, you guys should really up your game because you covered the graduation poorly.

@SpendyL_ove stated:

A very big congratulations to him

@HamdalaMunkailu commented:

Wow congrats dear

