A 20-year-old AAMUSTED student is asking for repayment of substantial investments made in his girlfriend

According to the young man, who is also a SIM seller, he has extended financial support for her education and family

The aggrieved student, in a video on X, presented a detailed list of expenses incurred and emphasized the non-sexual nature of their relationship

A student of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) asks his girlfriend to pay him for the money and resources he invested in their relationship.

The 20-year-old, also employed by Vodafone Ghana to sell SIM cards, said his girlfriend works with the same telco company.

However, the aggrieved student asserted that he had spent a substantial amount on his girlfriend and her family, emphasizing his significant contributions towards her education.

In a video on X, the young man went to SOMPA TV in Kumasi of the Ashanti region to make his grievance and demands known. He went to the media house with a list showing every money he had spent on the girl.

Despite the magnitude of his investment, he asserted that their relationship never progressed to a sexual level.

He demanded that his girlfriend repay him for every item and expense he had incurred, expressing a sense of betrayal and frustration over the perceived lack of reciprocation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video after it was shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below:

@Wadostydray910 said:

I spent $5,000 on a girl, and we dated for 2 weeks, I will have to ask her to return back the money then.

@kojoankrah1 wrote:

Typical example of wo boa nipa gye receipt lol

@Views09 said:

2024 no gree for anyone, love his energy

@OwerekoKwame wrote:

women are loyal to their feelings not your sacrifices. We always Dey tell you people but you never Dey hear. No matter how much you invest in her if you are not the one all what you are doing is useless.

@El_son30 said:

For a long time, we have been hearing these stories yet people never seem to be learning from them.

@Abdulgafar15927 wrote:

Monies payed due to love are not refundable Massa next time use your sense.

@sstavoo said:

So he note all the spendings down? Then I run at a loss bi that o ei. I for start dey note mine too down going forward

Ghanaian Man Reportedly Sues Girlfriend For Refusing To Marry Him After Sponsoring Her Education

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian entrepreneur named Otu is said to have filed a GH¢350,000 lawsuit against his ex-lover, Mercy Agyei, alleging that she refused to marry him after he financed her education and supported her family.

The couple's six-year journey included Otu funding Mercy's university studies and starting a business for her mother.

Feeling betrayed after Mercy ended the relationship upon securing a job at a bank, Otu seeks reimbursement for his investments, with the lawsuit pending in the Kumasi Circuit Court.

