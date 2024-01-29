A Ghanaian man and his wife are trending after they both graduated from the same university

This comes after the couple bagged a master's degree at the nation's premier university

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video praised the duo on their academic achievements

It was all joy for a Ghanaian man and his wife as they both graduated from the University of Ghana on the same day.

The Ghanaian couple who bagged a master's degree joined other graduates at the University of Ghana to receive their certificates.

Couple graduates from University of Ghana Photo credit: @timewithnanakwame/TikTok

A video YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @timewithnanakwame showed the man in his graduation gown trying to fix his tie when his wife, who was also in her graduation gown and obviously excited, came from behind and gave him a warm embrace.

As they stood in close proximity, a relative of theirs also came and hugged them as she congratulated them on their success.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 12,000 likes and 124 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate the couple

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video praised the couple on their academic achievements.

Ziah commented:

The ladies smile is so infectious ! this is lovely.

ShellyEllie indicated:

The kind of goals we want to be seeing here

Selflove360 stted:

lovely.... tolerance, perseverance and determination

Beyond_lifestyle indicated:

Things like this motivate me

user16259907807093 added:

I tap into their blessing

Naa_tk stated:

The most beautiful I have seen on this app. In tears

