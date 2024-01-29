University Of Ghana: Man And Wife Celebrate As They Graduate On Same Day, Video Evokes Joy
- A Ghanaian man and his wife are trending after they both graduated from the same university
- This comes after the couple bagged a master's degree at the nation's premier university
- Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video praised the duo on their academic achievements
It was all joy for a Ghanaian man and his wife as they both graduated from the University of Ghana on the same day.
The Ghanaian couple who bagged a master's degree joined other graduates at the University of Ghana to receive their certificates.
A video YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @timewithnanakwame showed the man in his graduation gown trying to fix his tie when his wife, who was also in her graduation gown and obviously excited, came from behind and gave him a warm embrace.
As they stood in close proximity, a relative of theirs also came and hugged them as she congratulated them on their success.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 12,000 likes and 124 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians congratulate the couple
Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video praised the couple on their academic achievements.
Ziah commented:
The ladies smile is so infectious ! this is lovely.
ShellyEllie indicated:
The kind of goals we want to be seeing here
Selflove360 stted:
lovely.... tolerance, perseverance and determination
Beyond_lifestyle indicated:
Things like this motivate me
user16259907807093 added:
I tap into their blessing
Naa_tk stated:
The most beautiful I have seen on this app. In tears
UG graduate bags FGPA of 3.98
University of Ghana: Man who studied General Arts in SHS, named valedictorian in Accounting with FGPA of 3.98
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an intelligent young man is trending after emerging as valedictorian at the University of Ghana.
The old student of St Francis Xavier Minor Seminary who pursued a Bachelor of Science in Administration with an Accounting major and was part of the class of 2023 emerged as the best-graduating student in his class after he got a Final Grade Point Average of 3.98.
Paul Sabogu despite his academic exploits in the business class studied General Arts in Senior High School.
Source: YEN.com.gh