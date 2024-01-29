A video of a man and his daughter's graduation at the University of Ghana has gone viral online

The elderly man graduated with a master's degree, whereas his daughter bagged a bachelor's degree

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video praised the duo on their academic achievements

A Ghanaian man and his pretty daughter are trending on social media after they both graduated from the University of Ghana on the same day.

This comes as the elderly man bagged a master's degree while his daughter also earned a bachelor's degree.

Father and Daughter graduate from University of Ghana Photo credit:@timewithnanakwame/TikTok

A video YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @timewithnanakwame shows the adorable moment the elderly man who was clad in his graduation gown embraced his daughter on the University of Ghana campus, apparently after the congregation.

The young lady was overcome by emotions as his father prayed for her, after which she posed for photos to celebrate the special occasion.

The adorable video, which had raked in over 4000 likes and 80 comments, was captioned:

"Dad blessed her daughter on graduation day .. congratulations to both.

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate the man and his daughter

Netizens who thronged the comments sections of the video congratulated the duo for their academic achievements.

@ASANTEWAA stated:

It always nice to see Dad supporting his daughter but not us that our dad has abandoned us

Adeparichlhove wrote:

Hmmmmm some us have fathers but doesn’t care

Yayra Mandy stated:

This graduation deir ,if it’s not husband and wife,it’s sis to sis or brother,mum to daughter and all sort

mzbella693 replied:

Hmmmm god will take care of us dear this was what I wanted Buh it didn’t happen

