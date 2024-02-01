Opportunity has been made available for UCC students to apply for scholarships

The university, in a post, said applicants must meet certain criteria to be eligible to apply for the scholarship

Many people who reacted to the post also raised issues bothering them about the application process

The University of Cape Coast(UCC) has announced that applications are open for needy but brilliant students to apply for scholarships.

This offer applies to only students at the College of Distance Education (CODE).

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the University of Cape Coast revealed that the candidates must meet five criteria to make them eligible for the scholarship.

With this, the first eligibility criterion is that the applicant must be Ghanaian.

The second criterion is for the applicant to be enrolled as a student of UCC or any of the distance education programmes.

Thirdly, the applicant must have completed one year of academic studies, however, with this criterion, first-year students can also apply.

Also, the applicant must show proof of being in financial need when they apply for the scholarship.

The final criteria being used is that the applicant must have a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 2.5 or better.

The post also showed steps applicants must follow in applying for the scholarships.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 100 likes and four comments.

Ghanaians react to the announcement

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post sought answers about the scholarship opportunities

Paa Kwesi Henry stated:

Can freshly admitted students in level 100 now apply?

Nana Osei Owusu stated:

My nephew who is in his final year applied with brilliant CGPA, but has not gotten it.

IamBrilliant GafMoh UccBrain reacted:

The minimum CGPA required is 2.5 and above. But I knew someone with 3.0 and above who applied for 3 consecutive times but still haven't gotten it... Ghana for us.

