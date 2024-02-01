The Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo has said it is better for students to study under trees than to go uneducated

The legislator was defending the Free Senior High School policy when he commented on schools under trees

The legislator said he was against reviewing the Free Senior High School policy despite its challenges

The Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has defended the Free Senior High School policy, saying it is better for students to study under trees than to go uneducated.

The MP asserted that there was no need for the policy to be reviewed.

His comment comes in response to calls, mainly from the National Democratic Congress, for a review of the Free SHS policy because of some attendant challenges.

NDC flagbearer John Mahama promised to fix the challenges with the free SHS if elected president in the 2024 elections.

The former president said the current administration has destroyed the flagship education policy with its poor implementation and corruption.

Speaking to Citi News, Assafuah said reviewing the policy was not a solution to challenges that included infrastructure pressure, delayed feeding disbursements, etc.

He said students have been receiving education, which is the most important thing.

“For me, it is better for a young person to sit on the floor without a desk to learn rather than not being educated."

Alan Kyerematen promises to review Free SHS

Among the politicians promising to review the policy is Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

The now-independent presidential candidate for the 2024 elections said the Free SHS policy is good but needs to be reviewed.

According to him, no matter how great the policy is, it has been running for seven years, so reviewing it would only be appropriate if he becomes president.

Free SHS is safe Under the $3 billion IMF bailout

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta assured that the free SHS programme would not be affected under the $3 billion IMF programme.

Ofori-Atta gave the assurance on Thursday, May 18, 2023, during a press conference organised by the IMF and the government of Ghana.

He said that the programme with the Bretton Woods institution protects the vulnerable in Ghanaian society.

