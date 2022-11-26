Ghanaian businessman, Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, has graduated with a doctoral degree in Global Leadership

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Empire Domus received his degree from Rushford Business School in Switzerland

Famous personalities and fans complimented and congratulated him on the milestone after he made the accomplishment public

The Ghanaian millionaire, Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, has graduated with a doctoral degree in Global Leadership from Rushford Business School in Switzerland.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Empire Domus joined other graduands to receive his academic degree and was spotted with his wife, Raychel Jones-Mensah.

Taking to his socials to announce the accomplishment, the businessman credited God for his achievement.

Kojo Jones credits God for PhD

''One day or day one. It’s your decision. Rushford Business School, Switzerland, and Maverick Business Academy London. Thank you for believing in me. To God be the Glory. Great things he has done,'' he posted with his graduation pictures.

Famous personalities and fans complimented and congratulated him on the milestone.

YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the comments below:

Famous personalities wish Kojo Jones well

Elikemkumordzie posted:

You spoke well, bossman. You spoke well.

Nigerian millionaire, Obi_cubana posted:

Congratulations brother.

Renowed blogger Ameyaw112 said:

Ayekoo.

Celebritygh commented:

Doctor congratulations.

Slayis_everywhere said:

Congratulations, DR.

Albyablord said:

Huge Congratulations.

Hallibery_god reacted:

Congratulations, Dr Jones.

Seyram_mawuenyega commented:

Yet another milestone. Congratulations, Dr Jones!

Yaliaaguirre posted:

Congratulations. You did it. Proud of you. I want to drink a delicious wine for your victory and dance Baby Calma down without Hills.

Kojo Jones' wedding

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, simply known as Kojo Jones, married to his fiancee, Rachael Osei.

The marriage ceremony which is starting with a traditional wedding is currently underway in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.

First videos from the wedding have just surfaced online. The videos show it is a kente-themed ceremony. The groom looked splendid for the lavish occasion, which was graced by famous entertainers and politicians in the country. Check out some of the first videos here.

