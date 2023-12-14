A video of a young man detailing how he bagged a scholarship to study in the US has left many in awe

After SHS, Enoch Danso could not afford the cost associated with attending a university in Ghana and worked as a susu collector and a teacher

His fortunes changed after he met the owner of the Ckodon Foundation, who helped him get a scholarship to Cornell University

An old student of Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary has become a source of motivation to many after he opened up on his journey to securing a scholarship to study in the US.

In an interview sighted on the Facebook page of JoyNews, Enoch Danso revealed that life after senior high school came with its challenges as he was unable to further his education in a Ghanaian university due to the costs involved.

Enoch Danso gains scholarship to Cornell University Photo credit: @_ckodon/X

Source: Twitter

During this time, Enoch says he worked as a susu collector and teacher to make a living.

Desirous of pursuing tertiary education, the young man read extensively on how to secure scholarships to universities outside the country, and that was how he encountered Selorm Promise Abedu, the founder of The Ckodon Foundation.

As a show of gratitude, he touched on how Selorm came to his aid by providing him with text materials as he prepared for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), paying for his SAT application and assisting him in applying to Cornell University where he eventually got admission.

Enoch is now on a scholarship worth $388,000, equivalent to GH¢4.6 million, and will be studying policy analysis and management.

Ghanaians commend the founder of Ckodon Foundation

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video thanked the founder of Ckodon Foundation for assisting students in realising their ambitions of pursuing tertiary education abroad.

Seyram Abledu commented:

Bless your kind and selfless heart Selorm.You are changing the lives of many. Find fulfillment in what you do!

Georgina Asare Fiagbenu worote:

Well done to Selorm for the selfless service. Congratulations to the young men for putting in the work

Yakubu Baduong Mahamud indicated:

I don't have money to support your good works but will continue to pray for you till the time I can also contribute financially towards the good course. Allah continue to bless you.

NSMQ winner gets scholarship to study abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evans Oppong, a former student of Prempeh College, also got a scholarship to study at Lehigh University in the US. He was a member of Prempeh College's 2021 NSMQ winning team.

With a scholarship worth $312,776, equivalent to GH¢3.7 million, Evans will be pursuing a bachelor's degree programme in computer science.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh