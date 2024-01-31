A video of a Ghanaian lady urging graduates with second-class lower and third-class degrees not to give up on their pursuit to secure fully funded scholarships abroad has gone viral

She shared three tips such persons must follow in order to increase their of getting fully funded scholarships

Many people who reacted to the video followed it up with questions about the tips she talked about

A young Ghanaian lady currently resident in the UK has left many people feeling motivated after she opened up on how graduates with second-class lower and third-class degrees can secure fully funded scholarships abroad.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady @thatgirlcalledlois shared three tips graduates in such categories must note.

The first step, she said, was for applicants to highlight their strengths during the application process.

With this, she stressed the need for applicants to make known things that they are good at, adding that those things would be an advantage for them.

Secondly, she touched on the need for them to plan ahead by ensuring they gather the necessary skills to have an advantage over other applicants.

The final tip was for applicants not to narrow their search for scholarship opportunities to certain universities in particular countries.

Rather, she urged applicants to apply to as many universities as possible in several countries.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments sections of the video asked questions about their chances of getting scholarships abroad.

Jaizy stated

How do I apply for a scholarship to add to the scholarship I got from the university I’m admitted

Linda Opoku commented:

Please can someone get scholarship with High school certificate

Nana adjoa baiden indicated:

sis Lois please can u give links to scholarships for under grad programs.I have HND

