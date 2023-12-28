Joseph Dabuo is an indigene of Wa in Ghana's Upper West Region who bagged 8As in WASSCE

The brilliant young man, who has been awarded a scholarship for his degree, defeated financial obstacles to obtain his SHS education

Netizens have celebrated his milestones after Academic City University College posted his achievement on LinkedIn

When Joseph Dabuo completed senior high school, he earned straight As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

However, he did not glean the achievement on a silver platter as he overcame financial obstacles to achieve his dream of receiving a high school education.

Ghanaian Joseph Dabuo with 8As in WASSCE awarded Presidential Scholarship for his degree. Photo credit: Academic City University College/LinkedIn.

The hard work of the exceptionally bright young man from Wa in Ghana's Upper West Region and the second of seven children has paid off. Dabuo excelled in the WASSCE, earning 8As in General Science.

Academic City University College recognised his enthusiasm for science and technology by awarding him a Presidential Scholarship to pursue a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Per the university, he aspires to be a successful electrical and electronics engineer who can assist in bettering the lives of Wa residents and people worldwide. Dabuo was one of 192 students who enrolled in the university on March 2, 2023.

See the full post by Academic City University College below:

Ghanaian who earned 8As in WASSCE awarded Presidential Scholarship for his degree. Photo credit: Academic City University College/LinkedIn.

