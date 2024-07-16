A 17-year-old BECE candidate was stabbed and killed while attempting to separate two fighting lovers

A 17-year-old BECE candidate was killed while attempting to break up a fight between two lovers.

The incident took place at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region on July 10.

The victim, a final-year student at Konkori D/A Junior High School, was stabbed, leading to his death, according to Class FM.

An argument between the couple awoke the student, and he tried to intervene and calm the situation.

But in the heat of the moment, the boyfriend in the couple took out a knife and stabbed the boy in the chest.

He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police have apprehended the suspect, but the mother of the deceased is now appealing to the authorities for a swift and thorough investigation to ensure justice for her son.

"I want the police to expedite their investigation so that justice can be served for my late son," the victim's mother said.

The BECE has already been marred by tragedy. Two BECE candidates from Kanuwlou Basic School were involved in a road crash in the North Tongu district.

GNA reported that the two candidates were escorting their sister back to Volo after her visit when they were struck by a vehicle.

Candidates began the BECE with English Language and Religious and Moral Education on July 8, 2024, and the exam ended on July 15.

