An unidentified senior high school student has bravely flaunted his body tattoos on social media

This action goes against the GES code of conduct for pre-tertiary institutions in the country

Earlier this year, the GES expressed concerns over the growing phenomenon among students

In May this year, Ghana Education Service (GES) raised concern over the prevalence of tattooing, multiple piercings, skin bleaching, and other phenomena among students in the country.

Barely two months after the GES raised the issue, an unidentified senior high school (SHS) student has bravely flaunted his tattoos on social media.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the student, wearing the uniform of an unidentified SHS school, had his arms and legs fully tattooed.

The extent of the tattoo on the SHS student's arms and legs indicates that his entire body could be covered with pieces of artwork.

Tattooing is against the GES' harmonised Code of Conduct for students in pre-tertiary schools and considering that the boy flaunted his in an SHS uniform, it is yet to be seen what action would be taken against him.

A social media user with the handle, @highestjordan1, said the young man was his mate at junior high school and has had the tattoos for as long as they have known each other.

"School mate from Junior High School..he had this tattoos on way back..he’s dedicated to study..he’s intelligent and creative..maybe they shouldn’t judge what they see..and how does one’s tattoos affect education?" he wrote.

The picture of the SHS student, which was posted on X by @eddie_wrt, attracted a flurry of reactions from other social media users.

@_sammy_nana eacted:

"Those in suits and well cut hair without tattoos are stealing from the innocent so GES have no moral right to talk."

@asantevini claimed:

"If you don't know about him àsk wae....he was born with it....he completed 2019...."

@RowdySixNine said:

"Nothing is wrong with this. I don’t see anything wrong with it."

YEN.com.gh also reported that the FDA has expressed concern over the increasing trend of shisha usage among senior high school students in the Ashanti Region.

The authority has observed that the abuse of other forms of narcotics is also on the rise, posing a significant threat to the future of the young people involved.

