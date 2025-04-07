Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare paid a respectful visit to Ga Mantse Nii Takie Teiko Tsuru II

The 32-year-old visited the respected traditional ruler after his exploits with the Black Stars

Meanwhile, his return to club football coincided with Hearts of Oak's maiden win in five matches

Fresh from an inspiring start to his international journey, Accra Hearts of Oak and Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare paid homage to His Royal Majesty Nii Takie Teiko Tsuru II in a symbolic gesture of gratitude and humility.

The seasoned shot-stopper, accompanied by a small entourage, visited the Ga Mantse’s palace following his impressive introduction to senior international football during Ghana's March 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Benjamin Asare paid a courtesy call on Ga Mantse Nii Takie Teiko Tsuru II after his exploits with the Black Stars. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Benjamin Asare's stellar Black Stars debut

At 32, Asare’s call-up was viewed by many as a ceremonial inclusion, perhaps intended to reward domestic consistency rather than to shake up Ghana's established goalkeeping hierarchy.

With seasoned hands like Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott also in camp, few expected the former Great Olympics custodian to feature, let alone start.

Benjamin Asare kept back-to-back clean sheets for the Black Stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

But football has its fair share of surprises—and so does Benjamin Asare.

His assured displays during training sessions caught the eye of head coach Otto Addo and the technical bench, prompting a bold decision to hand him a debut against Chad on March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Though Les Sao barely threatened Ghana’s defence, Asare’s command of the area laid the foundation for the team’s commanding 5-0 win.

That quiet but confident performance earned him another opportunity—this time against a more dynamic Madagascar side that had thrashed the Central African Republic 4-1 before Ghana's game.

Pre-match predictions suggested a rotation in goal, but Addo kept faith in his new recruit.

Asare rose to the occasion, producing two key saves as the Black Stars sealed another statement win.

The response was overwhelming. Social media buzzed with calls for him to be installed as Ghana’s new number one, and Otto Addo didn't hesitate to validate the sentiment, per Myjoyonline.

Benjamin Asare pays homage to Ga Mantse

Yet, in the midst of growing acclaim, Asare has remained grounded.

Instead of basking in fame, he returned home and chose to honour tradition.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the goalkeeper was seen paying a respectful visit to the Ga Mantse, seeking blessings from the revered leader.

Dressed in a blue-black top, jeans, and a Ghana flag-themed bandana, he beamed in photos alongside Nii Takie Teiko Tsuru II, who wore a flowing white robe in a display of understated nobility.

Asare guides Hearts of Oak to victory

Back on the pitch, Asare quickly rejoined Hearts of Oak for a crucial Ghana Premier League fixture against Medeama SC after missing the Phobians’ 1-0 loss to Nations FC.

In his absence, the club had struggled, securing just one point from three matches.

His return brought immediate stability. Anchoring the backline with confidence, he made four important saves, per Flashscore, and kept another clean sheet as Hearts secured a narrow but vital 1-0 victory.

Asare shares GH¢170k Black Stars bonus with Hearts players

YEN.com.gh also highlighted Benjamin Asare's remarkable gesture of goodwill toward Hearts of Oak.

In a show of gratitude, the goalkeeper generously shared a significant chunk of his Black Stars earnings with the Phobians.

Reports indicate Asare received GH¢170,000 in bonuses and per diems.

