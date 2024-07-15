Thirteen people have been arrested after they were discovered developing structures on land belonging to the Teshie Military base

On an inspection of the area by the Greater Accra REGSEC, it was discovered they had filled portions of the Kpeshie Lagoon and put up structures there

According to the REGSEC chairman, Titus-Glover, the 13 would assist the police in investigating who authorised them to work on the land

The police have apprehended thirteen individuals for allegedly developing sections of the Laboma and Teshie Military shooting range at the Kpeshie Lagoon area in the La-Dade-Kotopon Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

During an inspection of the area, the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) discovered a significant portion of the Kpeshie Lagoon filled for development with several structures at various levels of construction.

The Accra REGSEC discovered several structures built in the Kpeshie Lagoon area. Source: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

The Accra REGSEC Chairman, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, asserted that the unauthorised structures would be demolished as soon as possible.

Concerning the arrested individuals, Titus-Glover said they would assist in police investigations to help find out who authorised them to put up the structures in the area.

He said the workers should be able to name the person who hired them to work on the structures in order to secure bail.

Meanwhile, Titus-Glover said that all the buildings would be pulled down, particularly those in the waterway and those close to the shooting range.

Ken Agyapong accuses Kufuor’s relative of land grab

Kennedy Agyapong, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, has accused a distant relative of former President John Agyekum Kufuor of fraud.

According to him, the gentleman who goes by the name Kufuor is using the former president’s name to dupe, seize and grab lands belonging to innocent Ghanaians and the state in Cantonment.

The lawmaker further alleged that bigshots in the governing New Patriotic Party are using soldiers to confiscate or steal people's lands from them.

John Kumah accused of land grab

YEN.com.gh reported in July 2023 that John Kumah, the late Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, faced allegations of land grabbing after a viral video surfaced.

The video featured an elderly woman accusing John Kumah of deceitfully acquiring her land for a government project but using it for personal gain.

In the emotional footage, the woman passionately demanded the return of her land, labelling John Kumah a thief and expressing her determination to expose his actions.

Source: YEN.com.gh