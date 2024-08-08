Three unions in the education sector have backed down from the threat to strike on August 9, 2024, over non-payment of allowances

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana President confirmed the U-turn from the union to YEN.com.gh

The unions had accused the finance minister of acting in bad faith when it comes to their allowances

The three unions that threatened to strike on August 9, 2024, if the Ministry of Finance did not pay them their agreed increased allowances on time have made a U-turn.

The unions in question are the Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana, the Federation of Senior Staff Associations of Ghana, and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union of the Trade Union Congress.

The unions are concerned with the Vehicle Maintenance Allowance

Source: Getty Images

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana President, Isaac Donkoh, confirmed the U-turn from the union to YEN.com.gh.

"Whis decsion has been made following the intevrnention of the governmetn in extending teh upward adjustetn in the Vehicle Miantentance Allowance to ou members."

"We believe this is a step in the right direction towards fairness and equity in line with out agree conditions of service."

The unions announced the decision in a statement carried by Rainbow Radio.

They also appealed to the government to extend this adjustment to all categories of Senior Staff of Public Universities in Ghana without the eligibility clause.

Previous compliant by university workers

Citi News reported that the unions claimed they have tried to engage the ministry several times to release a letter sanctioning the payment of newly agreed allowances to members.

They also said the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission is ordering the universities not to pay the new rate until a letter from the Ministry authorising the payment is released.

They lamented that universities on the Controller and Accountant General’s payroll have not been paid.

Previous strikes by university workers

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Senior Staff Association-Universities in Ghana disrupted activities in public universities after a strike lasting about a month.

The union and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana both went on strike from January 17, 2024, to February 9, 2024, affecting teaching and learning.

They wanted the government to pay all outstanding debt and contributions with interest from February to December 2023, as per rates stipulated by the Pension Act, Act 766.

The striking unions said they were also upset with the policy of cancelling their overtime allowances, which the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission had later reversed.

Source: YEN.com.gh