The National Democratic Congress has called for the arrest and prosecution of Pius Hadzide

This follows a recent comment by the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Asuogyaman at a campaign rally about facilitating the travels of Ghanaians to Australia

The NDC said Pius' statement was an admission of guilt to the 2018 Australia Visa Racketeering Scandal when he was a Deputy Sports Minister

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of Pius Hadzide and his removal as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA).

Their demands follow the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Asuogyaman constituency admitting at a campaign rally that he had facilitated the travel of some Ghanaians to Australia during the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The NDC says Pius Hadzide's admission of guilt should warrant his arrest and subsequent prosecution.

Source: UGC

Hadzide had told constituents that if elected, he would facilitate similar opportunities for his constituents to travel to the USA, where the 2026 FIFA World Cup Tournament would be held.

However, the NDC said his admission of guilt in the 2018 visa racketeering scandal should warrant his arrest and subsequent prosecution.

The NDC argued that his admitted role in the scandal undermines his credibility and poses a danger if he is elected to office.

At a press conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024, the NDC's Deputy National Communications officer said Pius Hadzide must be held accountable for his actions.

Malik Basintale said the government cannot turn blind eyes and deaf ears to such a blatant admission of guilt, particularly when it suggests that state funds were misused for personal gain.

He urged the authorities to act swiftly and bring Hadzide to book.

The Australian visa scandal

In 2018, a visa racketeering scandal hit the country after discovering that some Ghanaians who had travelled to Australia for the Commonwealth Games in the guise of journalists were not journalists.

The fake journalists, 50 of them, were swiftly arrested and deported back into the country.

Pius Hadzide, then a Deputy Sports Minister, was accused of facilitating these travels but denied wrongdoing.

Following an investigation into the matter, Pius was cleared of any wrongdoing.

His recent admission of guilt casts doubts on the government’s investigation.

Norway visa scandal

YEN.com.gh reported that a para-cycling team purportedly representing Ghana in the Fjordkraft Bergen City Marathon fled to other Schengen states after arriving in Oslo, Norway.

The 11-member team did not register for the competition slated for late April in Norway.

The Norwegian embassy in Accra has issued alerts to other Schengen and West Diplomatic Missions in Accra to help repatriate the other team members.

Source: YEN.com.gh