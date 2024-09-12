A task force set up by the National Association of Small-Scale Miners has seized various mining equipment owned by illegal miners

The illegal miners mining in the Mankraso River in the Ahafo Ano South West District ran and left their machines behind after seeing the task force approaching

According to the association, they will be unrelenting in their efforts to combat illegal mining in the country

A National Association of Small-Scale Miners task force has seized various mining equipment owned by illegal miners in the Ahafo Ano South West District.

The seizures followed a major operation on September 11, 2024, on the Mankraso River, which has fallen victim to the activities of illegal miners in Ahafo Ano.

The National Association of Small-Scale Miners say it will be unrelenting in its efforts to clampdown on illegal miners.

The illegal miners fled the scene after spotting the task force approaching, leaving behind their equipment on the banks of the river.

While it failed to make any arrests, the task force destroyed the mining machines.

The task force set dredging machines lining the side of the river ablaze.

It also collected items, including water pumps, motors, and tanks, to be used as evidence.

According to Citinewsroom, a Small-Scale Miners Association spokesperson said the association would be unrelenting in its efforts to clamp down on galamsey, with a focus on those polluting river bodies.

He noted that the association will not tolerate illegal mining activities and its devastation of the natural environment.

The association has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the environment and has vowed to intensify efforts to combat galamsey in the country.

Minister downplays calls for state of emergency

Meanwhile, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor, has downplayed calls for a state of emergency to combat illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Addressing the press on September 11, Jinapor said such a move would be excessive.

He, however, assured that the fight against galamsey was one of the government’s top priorities.

“Declaring a state of emergency, that is in the bosom of the president, but I find that being far-reaching, [being] a very draconian measure to take."

Amid renewed concern about the impact of illegal mining, Jinapor said the government would engage labour unions and civil society organisations to determine how best to address the galamsey menace.

NAPO denies promise to return seized excavators

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh's team had refuted claims that NAPO had promised to return seized excavators to illegal miners.

According to NAPO's spokesperson, Fiifi Boafo, the video in which the NPP running mate makes the claim was doctored.

He said NAPO stated that a future NPP government would support small-scale miners in becoming sustainable and responsible.

