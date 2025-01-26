The University of Ghana has faced criticism for its decision to increase traditional hall fees by 20% for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The adjustment raises the Residential Facility User Fees for halls such as Volta, Commonwealth, Mensah Sarbah, and Legon to GH¢3,000 per annum, a move many consider ill-timed amidst the country's prevailing economic challenges.

In a statement from the school, it said the hike was approved by the University Council because of rising utility costs, renovations, and maintenance.

Dr. Margaret Amankwah-Poku, Chair of the Committee of Heads of Halls, defended the increment, emphasising its necessity to ensure students' living conditions are upheld.

“Out of the fees paid, 70% is allocated to the halls, while 30% goes to the University. Currently, each student pays GH¢9 daily, which amounts to GH¢65 weekly. These funds cover cleaning, facility maintenance, and student welfare."

Dr Amankwah-Poku reassured stakeholders that the decision was carefully considered, urging parents and students to understand the financial realities driving the increase.

She highlighted efforts to manage the shortfall, including soliciting donations and sponsorships. “We ask parents and students to bear with us as we strive to maintain a conducive environment for their stay,” she added.

Reactions to the fee hike have been mixed. While some parents criticised the decision, citing economic hardships, others expressed understanding.

One parent remarked, “Things are already expensive, and this hike adds to our burden. The previous fees were manageable, but this increase worsens the situation.”

Conversely, another parent noted, “Considering how prices of everything have risen, the increment seems reasonable.”

University of Ghana admissions

The University of Ghana released highly anticipated admissions for the 2024/2025 academic year on January 12.

Successful applicants who have been offered provisional admission into various programmes can now access their admission status online.

Prospective applicants were directed to visit the university’s admission portal.

The school has not disclosed when subsequent admissions will be released. It further urged people whose names are not on the initial list to be patient.

University of Ghana's ranking versus local institutions

YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana was ranked first in Ghana and West Africa and five in Sub-Saharan Africa in the 2024 Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

The University scored an overall score of 74.3 after it was adjudged to have made impressive strides in several key performance indicators.

The five key indicators for the ranking are resources and finance, access and fairness, student engagement, ethical leadership and the university’s impact in Africa.

In a separate survey, the University of Cape Coast was ranked as the best university in Ghana by the US News and World Report Global Universities Rankings.

