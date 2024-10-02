The University of Cape Coast has been ranked as the best university in Ghana in the US News and World Report Global Universities Rankings

The University of Cape Coast said the ranking affirms the university's ambitions to be acclaimed

The US News and World Report Global Universities Rankings covered 2,250 universities

The Cape Coast school is also ranked 29 in Africa, right above the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, which placed 30th. The University of Ghana was ranked 33.

University Of Cape Coast is expressing excitement at the new ranking.

The University of Cape Coast released a statement celebrating the ranking.

"This achievement is consistent with the vision of the university to be globally acclaimed for innovative teaching, research, outreach and professional development."

The school also said the ranking reflects the strategic investments made by the university's management over the years.

The 10th annual U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities rankings provide insight into how universities compare globally.

The 2024-2025 Best Global Universities rankings also provide insight into how US universities – which US News has been ranking separately for nearly 40 years – stand globally.

All universities can benchmark themselves against schools in their own country and region, become more visible to international educators, and find top schools in other countries to engage.

This ranking follows the University of Cape Coast's being ranked first in Ghana for its contribution to advancing good health and well-being.

The 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings were announced on June 12, 2024.

University Of Cape Coast seeks Asantehene’s intervention

YEN.com.gh reported that the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast has appealed to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene in the school’s leadership troubles.

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong believes that the intervention of Otumfuo will calm the tensions in the school.

A court has granted an injunction barring Nyarko-Boampong from acting as the University of Cape Coast vice-chancellor.

