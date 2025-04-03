Kwame A-Plus, in a video, said the parliamentary job was not an easy task and that the salary was not good enough

The Gomoa Central constituency MP shared that he earned only GH₵15,000 as a monthly salary after all the necessary deductions

Kwame A-Plus noted that he was earning a lot of money in 24 hours during his time outside politics than he was being paid monthly for being an MP

The Independent Member of Parliament for the Gomoa Central constituency, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has opened up about the salary he earns for being part of the legislative chamber in Ghana.

In an interview with Adom FM on Thursday, April 3, 2025, the musician and political activist turned politician noted that he was interested in solving the problems of his constituents.

The Gomoa Central constituency MP said the parliamentary job was not an easy task and that the salary was not good enough to sustain him.

Kwame A-Plus shared that he earned only GH₵15,000 as a monthly salary after all the necessary deductions were made.

He said:

"I, for instance, think about solving people's problems for them. That is why I started the People's Project. It was just to help people, so I do not see it as an issue. I just want to solve your problems whenever you tell me, as long as I know it will help the person. The Parliament job is very difficult. The salary is also not good. It is too small. You will only get GH₵15,000 at the end of the day."

Kwame A-Plus noted that based on his turnover from 2020, he was earning a lot of money before he became the Member of Parliament for the Gomoa Central constituency.

He said he was earning a lot of money in 24 hours during his time outside politics than the amount he was being paid monthly for being a parliamentarian.

The Gomoa Central constituency MP commended the efforts of his colleagues in Parliament, stating that he and others had a negative perception about the legislative chamber before he joined.

He said:

"It is not good. I am going to make my bank statement public one of these days. If I look at my turnover from 2020, it means that I was making a lot of money that year. The amount of money I was making in 24 hours was more than what I am paid in Parliament in a month."

"I am talking about my savings account. The money that I was earning in a day was more than what I get from Parliament in 30 days, and you have to do all of the work. So, the MPs are doing very well. When we were outside, we saw it differently."

Kwame A-Plus was among some new faces, including actor John Dumelo, businesswoman Joana Gyan Cudjoe, entrepreneur Ohene Kwame Frimpong and others who joined the ninth parliament after the December 2024 general elections.

Watch the video below:

