A Ghanaian teacher was unhappy with the food her student's mother gave to her after they celebrated Eid ul-Fitr

The teacher shared a video showing that a Muslim parent sent her cooked rice with stew and a chicken head

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Muslim parent sent her child’s teacher rice and stew as many people of their religion do when they celebrate.

After the Ramadan fast, Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Fitr. This year, the celebration took place on March 30, 2025.

A Muslim mother gives her child's teacher a chicken head with her sallah rice. Photo credit: @FelixRomark & @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

As is the practice, several Ghanaian Muslims cook and share with their neighbours and loved ones as they celebrate the season. Most people cook rice with the signature ‘northern stew’ and add other proteins.

In Ghana, March 31 and April 1 were declared holidays due to the Muslim celebration. This meant there was no work or school during the holidays.

A Muslim parent gave her child’s teacher some rice a few days after the Eid celebrations.

Even though the teacher ate the food, she complained about the protein they added to the food, sharing a video of a chicken head among the rice.

A Muslim parent gives her child's teacher a chicken head as part of her sallah food. Photo credit: @FelixRomark

Source: Twitter

“So as a parent gifting your child’s teacher sallah food, you gave me a fowl’s head. Oh no this is not good," she commented.

The teacher shared a video showing that she was eating the food but was displeased with the chicken head the parent added to the meal.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to chicken head in sallah food

Ghanaians who watched the video wondered why the teacher was complaining. Others blamed the teacher, arguing that most of them put parents under pressure to give them gifts.

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X below:

@CoolGodVibes said:

“Wa gyeigya wo koraa😂But they no try at all.”

@ynwmayo wrote:

“Teacher foc pɛ asrɛsrɛ too much ohh😂😂.”

@zerben_for_all said:

“But she chop half of the food er.”

@int_incognito wrote:

“She dey chop too she dey complain 😂😂😂.”

Kennedy Agyapong donates to Muslim communities

YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong donated bags of rice to Muslim communities in Madina for their Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

This forms part of the Ghanaian businessman's annual donation to Muslim communities, to bring joy and some relief to families in need.

The politician said there was a need to encourage generosity and unity among humans, shedding light on his own mixed-faith upbringing.

Richard Quaye donates to Chief Imam

YEN.com.gh also reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye donated a truckload of items and a cheque of GH¢100,000 to Ghana's Chief Imam.

The entrepreneur and business mogul visited the residence of Dr Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

He was accompanied by his team and politician, Baba Sadiq. Many applauded Richard Quaye for his kind gesture to the communities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh