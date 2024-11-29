The University of Ghana has been ranked number one in Ghana and West Africa and number five in Sub-Saharan Africa

The University scored 74.3 in the 2024 Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings

The achievement signifies the university's impressive strides in providing quality education and leadership

Source: Getty Images

The University scored an overall score of 74.3 after it was adjudged to have made very impressive strides in several key performance indicators.

The five key indicators by which the universities were ranked are resources and finance, access and fairness, student engagement, ethical leadership and the university’s impact in Africa.

UG scored 79.7 in ethical leadership, 79.6 in student engagement, and 78.8 in its impact in Africa.

It scored 75.2 in access and fairness and 61.3 in the resources and finance pillar.

These scores highlight the university’s dedication to creating an all-inclusive and stimulating academic environment in order to nurture responsible leaders who prioritise social accountability and integrity while addressing critical challenges plaguing the continent through innovative research and community engagement.

The University noted that its achievements align with its 2024/2029 strategic plan, which focuses on providing transformative student experiences, impactful research and sustainable resource mobilisation and stewardship, among others.

The achievement also signifies the country’s growing prominence in higher education on the continent.

KNUST named best university in the world

Besides the latest win, The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) recently chalked yet another great feat worth celebrating.

Times Higher Education named the university the best university in the world for 2023 in terms of quality education, as prescribed by Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.

The KNUST came first in the ranking with a percentage of 92.3.

Aalborg University in Denmark and Lingnan University in Hong Kong came second and third, respectively.

The KNUST was the only school in Africa to have made it to the top ten in the latest ranking.

The University of Ghana and the University of Cape Coast could not make the top 100 list as far as the ranking is concerned.

UCC ranked best university in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that Times Higher Education ranked University of Cape Coast the best University in Ghana in the 2023 listing.

The Cape Coast-based University beat the University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to clinch the enviable top spot.

The 2023 World University Ranking also saw UCC ranked the best in West Africa and the fourth in Africa.

