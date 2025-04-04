Former Black Stars players Abedi Ayew Pele and Asamoah Gyan have been handed roles ahead of the CAF African Schools tournament

The African schools championship will be held in Ghana for the first time since its introduction in 2023 by CAF President Patrice Motsepe

Ghana will be represented in both the boys and girls categories when it begins later in April at the University of Ghana stadium

Ghanaian football legends Abedi Ayew Pele and Asamoah Gyan have been appointed ambassadors for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) African Schools Championship to be held in the country.

The tournament which will be held in Ghana for the first time will host teams from various African nations for the ultimate prize.

The tournament will see players from the ages of 15 and below in both boys and girls categories battle it out at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Abedi Pele and Asamoah Gyan appointed CAF African Schools Championship ambassadors. Photo: Ernest Ankomah/ Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

Abedi Pele, a three-time African Footballer of the Year and Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer will serve as ambassadors of the competition.

The legendary duo will play various roles including inspiring the young players to work hard to achieve their dreams.

Despite championing this and other football tournaments, CAF also advocates for the players to also take their education seriously.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship was first held in 2023 and has since gained momentum, with more than 1,965,000 boys and girls from 46 countries participating in the championship.

The winner of the competition this year will get $300,000, runners up will be in line for $200,000 while second runners-up will receive USD 150,000.

CAF confirms Ghana as host

Earlier this year, at the General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football, it was announced the West African nation would host the competition.

South Africa crowned champions of CAF African Schools U15 girls. Photo: Twitter/ @CAFMedia.

Source: Twitter

Initially earmarked to take place at Pampram, the organisers switched venues with the University of Ghana Stadium named the host venue.

The venue has excellent off-pitch facilities, which will accommodate the numerous crucial capacity-building programmes that CAF will stage on the sidelines of the Championship.

“We are excited for the upcoming CAF African Schools Football Championship in Ghana, a landmark event that continues to inspire young talent across Africa. With partners like CANAL+ on board, we are elevating this competition to new heights," said CAF Director Member Associations, Sarah Mukuna, as sighted on CAF Online.

"Their support strengthens our mission to develop the next generation of football stars while fostering education, skills, and opportunities for young players. We look forward to an unforgettable tournament filled with passion, talent, and growth."

Ghana, Benin and Ivory Coast will represent the West Africa Union B Zone in the championship, in both the boys' and girls' categories.

Ghana to face Nigeria in May

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana will return to action in May for the four-nation Unity Cup tournament to be held in London.

The West African heavyweights will be joined by rivals Nigeria, alongside Caribbean nations Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Ghana will face the Super Eagles in their first game on May 28, 2025, with the winner advancing to the final where they will engage the victor in the match between Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

