UDS admission: forms, requirements, fees and deadline 2022

The University for Development Studies (UDS) is a public university in Tamale, northern Ghana. The university was established to serve the people in Ghana's northern, eastern, and upper west regions. Prospective students must undergo the simple UDS admission procedure before commencing their diploma, undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

Since May 1992, the university has registered inspiring growth, gradually rising to become one of the best universities in the country. This is attributable to the high-quality education, research, and development of digital learning facilities.

Everything to know about UDS admission

Before you get admitted to The University for Development Studies, there are several requirements you must meet. These vary from one course to another. Here is a quick look.

Undergraduate program admission requirements

If you want to be admitted to UDS for a degree program, you must meet the following requirements.

You must have attained a C6 in all the three core subjects (Integrated Science/Social Studies Mathematics and English) and elective subjects in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). The students who have Grade D7, D8 or D9 in the core and elective subjects do not qualify for a degree program.

The aggregate score must not exceed 36.

Note that social studies is not considered an elective subject.

If you study Business and Art subjects at WASSCE, your Social Studies grade can be used in place of your Integrated Science. This can only apply if you have a pass in Integrated Science. However, for those candidates who want to study Science related courses, their good grades in Social Studies cannot replace Integrated Science.

Diploma program admission requirements at UDS

The candidates who do not meet the admission requirements for undergraduate programs at UDS are advised to apply for diploma programs. Before a candidate is admitted to UDS for a diploma, the following requirements must be met.

A candidate must have three credit passes in elective subjects and at least two passes in Mathematics and English in WASSCE.

If students do not have a pass in core subjects (Mathematics and English), they are advised not to apply for the diploma program. Likely, the students with minimum diploma requirements will not be admitted. This is because candidates with better grades are highly preferred.

If candidates do not have good aggregates but have credits in core and elective subjects (degree program requirements), they are advised to apply for diploma programs.

Undergraduate admission requirements for Higher National Diploma (HND) and other Diploma holders

HND and other diploma holders who want to pursue a degree course at UDS must meet the following:

Students with second class lower or better in related programs would be admitted into Level 200.

Candidates with a third class or pass would be admitted into Level 100.

Applicants must pass an interview, which the university conducts for selection purposes.

UDS nursing requirements

Below are some of the crucial requirements registered nurses must meet before being admitted to UDS.

Nurses applying for BSc Nurse Practitioner or BSc Nursing programs must be fully registered. This means that they must have a State Registered Nurses or Diploma Certificate.

Have a good standing with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana with at least three (3) years post registration work experience. International applicants must show evidence of registration with their home Professional Regulatory Bodies.

Applicants from non-English speaking countries must also show evidence of English Language proficiency.

Admission interviews for nursing students will be conducted in July 2022.

How to apply for UDS admission

Here is a look at the university's application process.

Before commencing the applications, prospective students must pay an application fee of GH¢ 200 (for the undergraduate E-Voucher) or GH¢ 250 (for the postgraduate E-Voucher). The payments can be made at any Stanbic Bank, GCB Bank, Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), National Investment Bank (NIB), Prudential Bank, Zenith Bank or Ecobank branches throughout the country. Besides making a bank deposit, applicants can also visit the UDS online payment portal and make the payment using their Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards. One is advised to print the payment slip for future reference. After the payment, the system will generate an E-Voucher containing the PIN and Serial Number required for completing the online form. After acquiring the e-voucher, access the online application form by visiting the school's online admissions portal. Fill out the form and upload all the relevant certificates and a recent passport-sized photo with a white background. Total disqualification will apply to those who choose to use objects in place of their personal photographs. Be precise when filling the form and confirm to ensure that all the details are correct because once the form is submitted, it will be impossible for you to edit it, as it can only be viewed. Applicants should also scan all the documents - signed copy of the application form, result slips, certificates, any valid national ID card, and all supporting documents - and send them to the admissions department email address at admissions@uds.edu.gh. The email's subject line should include the applicant's full name and serial number in brackets. Do not post the application documents and forms yourself. Instead, visit any Express Mail Service (EMS) office in the country for assistance and advice on how to post them. Before posting the documents, ensure that the documents have been addressed to the following postal address.

The Head (Academic & Students' Affairs)

University for Development Studies

PO Box TL 1350

Tamale Campus

Tamale

When is the closing date for UDS applications?

Applications are now open for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions into the University for Development Studies. The closing date for the submission of applications is on July 30, 2022. Candidates are advised that no applications will be accepted after the closing date.

How do I check my UDS admission status?

Here is a look at how to check your admission status at UDS.

All applicants can view their status on the UDS admission status checker portal. The UDS admission portal login credentials will be the e-voucher and serial number generated during the payment at the beginning of the application process.

Here is a quick guide on how to check the UDS admission list.

Visit the UDS status checker portal. Then enter your E-Voucher PIN and Serial Number on the field provided. Click the "Login" button to get access to your admission status. Print the UDS admission letter if it's already posted.

When will the UDS admission list be released?

The institution has not yet communicated anything about the admission list. Still, applicants are advised to check the status portal frequently. The application window remains open until the end of July 2022.

What are the various faculties at UDS?

Courses at UDS are spread across various schools and faculties. Here are the institution's faculties.

Faculty of Agribusiness and Applied Economics

Faculty of Agriculture

Faculty of Applied Sciences

Faculty of Communication and Cultural Studies

Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Mathematical Sciences

Faculty of Natural Resources and Environment

Faculty of Planning and Land Management

UDS contacts

You can reach the university through the following contacts in case you have any queries.

Registrar's Secretariat: +233-37-209-3697

+233-37-209-3697 University Relations: +233-37-209-8602

+233-37-209-8602 Email: prs@uds.edu.gh or registrar@uds.edu.gh or academicaffairs@uds.edu.gh

prs@uds.edu.gh or registrar@uds.edu.gh or academicaffairs@uds.edu.gh Academic and Student Affairs: +233-37-209-3382 or

+233-37-209-3382 or Accra Office: +233-30-278-6300

+233-30-278-6300 London Office: +44(0)2072787413

+44(0)2072787413 Fax: +44(0)2077135776

The UDS admission process is quite straightforward and makes it easy for potential students to choose and apply for their preferred courses. Besides the easy application, the institution also has a portal that makes it easy for applicants to track their admission progress.

