A National Science and Maths (Quiz) coordinator for Presec has complained bitterly after his school exited the competition

Sapero, in an interview, alleged there was an agenda to ensure Presec did not advance to the finals

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on his comments on the exit of Presec

A National Science and Maths (NSMQ) coordinator of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, Presec Legon, has expressed frustration after his school exited the ongoing competition in the semi-final stage.

Sapero, as he is fondly called, during an interview with Joy News after the contest raised objections over certain decisions which he believes negatively impacted his school.

He complained that some answers the Presec contestants gave were correct but were not given.

"You saw what happened. There were moments in the competition where we were contesting for obvious correct answers. We believe they had an agenda, in a way, but it was a contest so what would do."

Presec and Mfantsipim had 53 points; however, the eight-time champions lost the contest during a tiebreaker.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 600 likes and 41 comments.

Ghanaians react to Presec's NSMQ exit

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the nail-biting contest between Presec, Mfantsipim, and Osei Tutu Boys SHS.

Fiifi Pee HD stated:

"Ghana de3 nkwasiasem sei aaah. When u win dea all is well but if it goes against u, there is a problem."

Michael Ntiri reacted:

"The organizers from the NSMQ should put their foot down and ban Presec for 5 years. These silly statements they make everytime they fail to make it must be shut down."

Otumfuo donates a new trophy to NSMQ

YEN.com.gh reported that a new trophy would be outdoors at the 2024 NSMQ final.

This comes after Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II donated a new trophy to Primetime Limited for the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The current customised bronze trophy was introduced in 2018 after St. Peter's SHS won for the third time and kept the trophy.

