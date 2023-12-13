Dr Lilly Owusu Frimpong has indicated on LinkedIn that she participated in National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) before heading to UCC

At UCC, she emerged as the Overall Best Female Medical Student and won two other awards during the graduation ceremony

When Dr Lilly Owusu Frimpong graduated from the University of Cape Coast (UCC), she earned the Overall Best Female Medical Student among her cohorts.

During the graduation ceremony, she also emerged as the Best in Microbiology and Best in Internal Medicine & Therapeutics. She bagged a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the university.

Dr Frimpong took three awards for her accomplishments in the graduating year, making herself and her family proud. Before her achievements at UCC, she had made waves academically at her alma mater, Aburi Girls' Senior High School.

On her LinkedIn account, Dr Frimpong has indicated that she was a National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) participant for Aburi Girls' Senior High School. She also won Best Student in Elective Mathematics in the 2012/2013 academic year.

Between May 2022 and May 2023, she worked as a House Officer at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

''I was the first in the hierarchy of doctors to see patients when they first presented to my facility. Clerked patients, made diagnoses, requested a series of test investigations and imaging when appropriate and started treatment. I worked in the internal medicine, obstetrics, and gynaecology departments,'' says Dr Frimpong on LinkedIn.

Dr Frimpong took on a new role as Senior House Officer at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where she worked in the Paediatric Department.

She reveals that she gained insight into managing cases at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), the Pediatric emergency unit, and the outpatient department.

