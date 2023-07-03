Twitter users have reacted to the untimely death of 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant James Lutterodt

According to reports, Lutterodt died of probable food poisoning, although the cause of death has yet to be determined

People have been reacting to the news of Lutterodt's death since it was made public on Monday, July 3

Ghanaian Twitter users have reacted to the reported abrupt demise of 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant James Lutterodt.

On Monday, July 3, it emerged that the former Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) student had passed away.

Massive tears on Twitter as Ketasco star James Lutterodt dies. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

What allegedly killed James Lutterodt

According to 1957News, Lutterodt died from food poisoning. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Until his demise, the 19-year-old was pursuing Computer Science at the University of Ghana. Since becoming public, Twitter users have been reacting to the young man's death.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

@slimmwrites lamented:

So the people turning James Lutterodt's issue into a "this is why you should travel first" thing... a person is dead, and this is what you say? Is his life worth just a lesson now? No RIP?? Ei.

@KvngKelly15 posted:

Naaa Bro! James Lutterodt! Pjay! Still can't believe this man!

@LivingstoneTerk commented:

This is sad. A member of the #KETASCO 2021 #NSMQ2023 team James Lutterodt has reportedly died.

@coach_elii commented:

James Lutterodt dreams of making his family better.

@Eli_Yaw said:

Oh, James Lutterodt. God why? RIP.

