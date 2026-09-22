Jason Antwi-Agyei, the contestant who helped PRESEC Legon win a historic ninth NSMQ title, has repoerdly gained admission to study Mechanical Engineering at KNUST recently

Popular social media page Voice of KNUST announced the admission on September 22, 2026, sparking excitement among fans who had followed his NSMQ journey

Some fans had earlier predicted Jason would study at KNUST, given his father's position as Provost of the university's College of Science there too

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Jason Antwi-Agyei, the PRESEC Legon contestant who helped his school clinch a historic ninth National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title, has reportedly gained admission to study Mechanical Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Voice of KNUST announces that PRESEC's 2026 NSMQ champion Jason Antwi-Agyei has gained admission to study Mechanical Engineering at KNUST. Image credit:NSMQ.

Source: Twitter

Jason's admission comes just weeks after his standout performance at the 2026 NSMQ Grand Finale, where he and teammate Jesse Kekeli Afudego led PRESEC Legon to victory over St Augustine's College and Accra Academy.

The pair also picked up the Professor Marian Ewurama Addy Award for Best Team of the competition, worth GH₵10,000.

Their win extended PRESEC's record as the most successful school in NSMQ history, ending a two-year wait for the trophy after quarter-final exits in the two previous editions.

Jason's emotional reaction on stage after the win, alongside his teammate, moved many Ghanaians online.

NSMQ winner Jason secures KNUST admission

On 22nd September, 2026, popular social media page Voice of KNUST shared an update announcing that Jason Antwi-Agyei, the 2026 NSMQ winner for PRESEC Legon, had gained admission to study Mechanical Engineering at KNUST.

Some fans had earlier tipped Jason for KNUST because of his father, Professor Philip Antwi-Agyei, who serves as Provost of the university's College of Science.

His father's standing on campus, both as an academic leader and as campus pastor of the Assemblies of God Campus Ministry at KNUST, had fuelled speculation that Jason would eventually follow in his footsteps.

With the admission now confirmed, that speculation has turned into reality.

The X post from the Voice of KNUST is below.

Netizens react to Jason's course of study

The news of Jason's admission drew a wave of reactions online, particularly around his choice of Mechanical Engineering.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@stephen.asante.311493:

It's all these young minds are reading ENGINEERING

@gb001solomon:

I'm curious to know why Mechanical Engineering? I'm in the Health sector and sometimes become surprised when our top brains are opting for Engineering. Can you guys bring me to the light of Engineering? Maybe I would be able to inspire my sphere to take a look. Thank you.

@kingsley.owusumensah.3:

Great for problem solving, that's what the wheel of Engineering is about, wish him all the best in the chosen field of study.

@brakweku.saideeffect:

So because you are in Health, everyone should move to your side? Let people live their lives the way they want.

@eoabankwa:

Engineering is more analytical and innovative and hence needs top brains.

Jason's historic double NSMQ and JSMQ win

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Jason reportedly became the first Ghanaian student to win both the Junior Science and Maths Quiz (JSMQ) and the NSMQ at different levels of his education.

He first achieved success in 2023, helping KNUST Basic School win the JSMQ, before going on to help PRESEC Legon lift the NSMQ trophy three years later in 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh