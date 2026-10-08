PRESEC’s Jason has spoken about his ambition to become an aerospace engineer and help improve aviation

He hopes to make air and space travel more affordable while reducing their impact on the environment

In a video shared by VOK Live, he explained why cutting greenhouse gas emissions matters to him

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PRESEC’s Jason has shared his ambition to become an aerospace engineer, explaining that he wants to help make air and space travel cheaper and cleaner.

PRESEC NSMQ star Jason Agyei dreams of changing the world through aerospace engineering. Image credit: NSMQGhana

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview shared by VOK Live on TikTok, the young man outlined a career vision centred on improving transport and protecting the environment.

He said:

“I want to change the world. I’m an aspiring aerospace engineer.”

Jason explained that his interest in the profession goes beyond designing aircraft.

He hopes to contribute to technology that makes aviation and space travel more affordable and convenient, while reducing environmental harm.

Jason explains his aviation dream

During the interview, Jason Agyei linked his ambitions to concerns about greenhouse gas emissions and their effects on the planet.

He said he wanted to help cut emissions associated with aviation, identifying environmental protection as an important part of the work he hopes to pursue.

He stated:

“I want to be able to help cut down the greenhouse emissions.”

He also referred to global warming, explaining that the consequences of emissions had influenced his desire to explore cleaner technology.

His comments presented aerospace engineering as a field through which he believes he could contribute to solving problems that affect people beyond Ghana.

Making travel affordable and cleaner

Affordability was another key part of Jason’s explanation. He expressed a desire to make both aviation and space travel more accessible through improvements in technology.

The interview brought together two priorities in his proposed career: lowering the cost of travel and limiting its environmental impact.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Rather than focusing solely on a future job title, Jason described the changes he would like his work to achieve.

His ambition, as outlined in the clip, is to develop the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to cleaner transport while helping more people benefit from advances in aviation and space travel.

Jason's historic double NSMQ and JSMQ win

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Jason reportedly became the first Ghanaian student to win both the Junior Science and Maths Quiz (JSMQ) and the NSMQ at different levels of his education.

He first achieved success in 2023, helping KNUST Basic School win the JSMQ, before going on to help PRESEC Legon lift the NSMQ trophy three years later, in 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh