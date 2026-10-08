Former Citi TV reporter Kwaku Aduamah Ansah has celebrated the beginning of his new career in the United States Army

The Ghanaian, who holds the rank of Specialist, shared photographs of himself dressed in different military uniforms

Ansah accompanied the images with a determined message about refusing to accept defeat or quit his new journey

Former Citi TV reporter Kwaku Aduamah Ansah has shared an inspiring message after completing his training and beginning a new chapter in the United States Army.

Kwaku Ansah shares a determined message after beginning his career in the US Army. Image credit: Kwaku Ansah

Source: TikTok

The Ghanaian journalist-turned-soldier posted a series of photographs showing him proudly dressed in different US Army uniforms.

The images offered another look at his transformation from reporting news on television in Ghana to serving in the American military.

Ansah accompanied the photographs with a short but determined declaration about his commitment to his new profession.

Ansah shares determined message

In the caption accompanying the post, the former reporter boldly described himself as an American soldier.

He wrote:

“I am an American soldier. I will never accept defeat. I will never quit.”

His statement reflects part of the United States Army’s Soldier’s Creed, which emphasises discipline, resilience and the determination to continue fighting despite difficulties.

The post attracted thousands of reactions and numerous comments from social media users, many of whom congratulated him on his achievement and wished him success in his military career.

Ansah acknowledges his rank

A social media user clarified in the comments that Ansah holds the rank of Specialist. The former Citi TV reporter responded, “U see that,” appearing to acknowledge the information.

A Specialist is an enlisted rank in the US Army and is placed at the E-4 pay grade. Although Specialists are experienced soldiers who may guide lower-ranking personnel, they are not commissioned officers.

Check out the TikTok post below:

Another commenter stressed that he was a Specialist rather than an officer, correcting earlier social media reports about his position in the Army.

Ansah also received a touching message from a woman identified as Janet Ansah, who wrote: “God help you son.” He warmly responded, “Amen mom.”

Other Ghanaians celebrated his move and described his transition from journalism to military service as an encouraging example of pursuing new opportunities abroad.

Joseph Momodu lands US Army promotion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu’s promotion to Specialist in the United States Army after completing 17 weeks of military training.

The actor shared the milestone on Instagram, drawing praise from fans and colleagues across the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Momodu’s move from the screen to military service carried a deeply personal meaning, as his late father served in the Nigerian Police Force.

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Source: YEN.com.gh