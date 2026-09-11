PRESEC star Jason Antwi-Agyei celebrated the school’s 2026 NSMQ victory with his father, Professor Philip Antwi-Agyei

Professor Antwi-Agyei is the Provost of KNUST’s College of Science and a respected climate-change and sustainability researcher

Besides his academic responsibilities, he serves as the campus pastor of the Assemblies of God Campus Ministry at KNUST

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Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School contestant Jason Antwi-Agyei received support from his family as he helped the school win the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz.

Meet PRESEC’s record-setting NSMQ star raised by a KNUST professor and pastor. Image credit: NSMQ, Focus FM KNUST, College of Science, KNUST

Source: UGC

After the grand finale, the official NSMQ social media page shared heartwarming photographs of Jason and his father celebrating the memorable achievement.

The man standing proudly beside the young champion is Professor Philip Antwi-Agyei, a respected Ghanaian academic and the current Provost of the College of Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Professor’s academic accomplishments

Professor Antwi-Agyei specialises in climate change adaptation and sustainability science. His research interests also cover food security and the effects of climate change on vulnerable communities.

His verified Google Scholar profile has recorded more than 10,000 citations, making him one of the recognised Ghanaian researchers in his field.

The academic is also leading the West African Climate Change and Health Consortium. The initiative focuses on producing research that can help countries address the effects of climate change on public health and food security.

Professor Antwi-Agyei obtained his PhD in Earth and Environment from the University of Leeds in 2013. His studies in the United Kingdom were supported by a Commonwealth Scholarship.

He subsequently returned to Ghana and continued building his career in teaching, research and university administration.

Jason’s father is a pastor

Away from his work at KNUST, Professor Antwi-Agyei is also actively involved in Christian ministry.

He was publicly announced as the campus pastor of the Assemblies of God Campus Ministry at KNUST. His position allows him to combine his academic leadership with pastoral responsibilities among members of the university community.

His appearance at the NSMQ final showed another side of the distinguished professor as he celebrated his son’s success.

Jason first won the Junior Science and Maths Quiz with KNUST Basic School in 2023. Three years later, he helped PRESEC secure its ninth NSMQ trophy.

The father-and-son moment has since gained attention, with many people admiring the accomplished academic standing proudly beside Ghana’s newest quiz history-maker.

NSMQ star Stephen Apemah-Baah relocates to US

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, the young Ghanaian quiz star who captured national attention through his standout performances at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), relocated to the United States to begin undergraduate studies at Williams College, where he will study Computer Science.

The development was confirmed through Stephen's LinkedIn profile, which was updated to reflect his new academic status at the prestigious tertiary institution in Massachusetts.

Stephen first gained widespread recognition when he represented Opoku Ware School in the NSMQ during his first year as a student, a rare feat that helped propel the school to the finals of the competition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh