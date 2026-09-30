PRESEC NSMQ winner Jason Antwi Agyei returned to KNUST Basic School after setting a national record in science competitions

Students and staff gave him a rousing welcome at the assembly grounds as they celebrated his achievement

Jason addressed the pupils, inspired the next generation of contestants and received prayers from the school community

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National Science and Maths Quiz winner Jason Antwi Agyei has returned to his former school, KNUST Basic School, where he received a warm welcome from students and staff.

PRESEC NSMQ winner returns to alma mater after setting rare national science record. Image credit: NSMQGhana, Mey3 Asanteni

Source: UGC

The PRESEC Legon star visited the school to inspire the next generation of young science talents and encourage pupils hoping to compete at the highest level in academic competitions.

Jason was welcomed like a dignitary when he arrived at the school. Students gathered at the assembly grounds and applauded him as he made his way to address them, while teachers and other members of staff joined in celebrating their former pupil.

Jason Antwi inspired young students

During the visit, Jason shared words of encouragement with the pupils, urging them to remain focused on their studies, work hard and believe in their ability to achieve great things.

His return was particularly significant because of the remarkable journey he has made from KNUST Basic School to becoming one of the most recognised young science contestants in Ghana.

Jason holds a unique record in Ghanaian science competitions, having won at both the junior and senior levels. He remains the first and only Ghanaian student to achieve victories in both categories, making his story one that continues to inspire younger students.

KNUST Basic School celebrated Jason Antwi

The atmosphere at the assembly grounds reflected the pride of the school community as students listened to Jason speak about his journey and experiences.

Teachers also took the opportunity to encourage the pupils to follow the example of their former schoolmate and make the most of the opportunities available to them.

The visit ended with the school offering prayers for Jason as he continues his academic journey.

Watch the TikTok video below:

His homecoming served as a reminder to the pupils that students from the same classrooms and assembly grounds can rise to achieve national recognition through discipline, determination and hard work.

Jason heads to Ashesi University

Jason Antwi Agyei is set to continue his academic journey at Ashesi University, where he has gained admission to study Electrical Engineering.

The move marks another major step for the young science star following his impressive exploits in academic competitions. His admission is expected to allow him to further develop his interest in science, technology and engineering.

PRESEC NSMQ star reportedly secures KNUST admission

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on PRESEC Legon NSMQ champion Jason Antwi-Agyei’s reported admission to study Mechanical Engineering at KNUST.

The announcement excited fans who followed his remarkable journey from quiz champion to university student.

Jason helped PRESEC secure a historic ninth NSMQ title just weeks after becoming part of the team that also won the Best Team award.

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Source: YEN.com.gh