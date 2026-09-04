The African Democratic Congress unveiled its governorship and deputy governorship candidates for 28 states ahead of the 2027 general elections

ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi shared the list, positioning the party as an alternative platform amid growing political realignment

Notable names on the list include Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for Lagos State and Chief Great Ogboru for Delta State

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced its governorship and deputy governorship candidates across 28 states as the party ramps up preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The African Democratic Congress unveils governorship and deputy candidates for 28 states in preparation for the 2027 elections, positioning itself as a viable alternative. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi released the list, framing the candidates as representatives of the party's pledge to credible leadership and its broader ambition to offer Nigerians a distinct political choice ahead of the polls.

The Facebook post below has the full list of ADC governorship and deputy governorship candidates by state:

What the ADC announcement signals

Securing tickets across 28 states gives the ADC a significant footprint entering the next election cycle and directly counters claims that opposition parties lack the capacity to field governorship candidates beyond a handful of states.

Mr Lere Olayinka had said on Arise TV that opposition parties fell short of running governorship candidates in more than 10 to 15 states.

The announcement drew mixed reactions on social media.

@SARKIOBA wrote:

"Maniru Dan iya 🔥....Tambuwal really played his cards well🤝."

@Shaxali_ expressed disappointment, writing:

"Little instead of Malam Ibrahim Khalil. I'm disappointed 😞."

@alwaysbayma noted simply:

"Ogboru is still contesting."

@femi_femium007 questioned the party's grassroots reach, asking:

"@BolajiADC Given these gaps in grassroots structure, how do they expect to win the national election?"

"@BolajiADC, thank you for your swift response to silence critics and prove the APC apologists wrong," the same user later added.

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announces over 1,000 appointments, including commissioners and advisers, effective immediately. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Ondo Governor Lucky announces over 1,000

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa approved a sweeping round of appointments involving more than 1,000 individuals, covering several tiers of government service across the state.

In an August 20, 2026 report by Legit.ng, the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, confirmed the development in an official statement, indicating that all postings take immediate effect.

The appointments span one commissioner nominee, three special advisers, 90 senior special assistants, and 910 special assistants.

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Source: YEN.com.gh