Ghanaian rapper Ko-Jo Cue's wife, Professor Priscilla Kolibea Mante, has received a prestigious international honour

The KNUST academic has been elected a Fellow of the International Science Council

Her latest achievement follows her promotion to a full professor of Pharmacology earlier in 2026

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Ghanaian rapper Ko-Jo Cue's wife, Professor Priscilla Kolibea Mante, has achieved another significant milestone in her academic career.

Ko-Jo Cue's wife reaches new heights as she joins a prestigious international science council. Image credit: KNUST, Kojo Cue, Wise

Source: UGC

The celebrated academic, who works at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been elected a Fellow of the International Science Council (ISC).

The recognition is the highest honour the international organisation can confer on an individual.

Her selection was announced on October 16, 2026, alongside other accomplished scientists from nearly 30 countries.

Ko-Jo Cue's wife gains international recognition

Professor Mante joins a global network of more than 200 Fellows committed to advancing scientific research and strengthening cooperation among scientists worldwide.

The Ghanaian academic specialises in Pharmacology, with her research focusing on neurological and mental health conditions, including epilepsy, depression and anxiety.

Her work also examines the potential of African medicinal plants in developing treatments for various medical conditions.

Beyond her research contributions, she previously served as Co-Chair of the Global Young Academy and Chair of the Ghana Young Academy.

She is also involved in international initiatives promoting scientific research and opportunities for women in science.

Ko-Jo Cue's wife's academic achievements

The latest recognition comes months after Professor Mante was promoted to the rank of full professor of Pharmacology at KNUST in January 2026.

Her academic journey includes obtaining a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree and a PhD in Pharmacology from KNUST.

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She has also contributed to mentoring young researchers through initiatives aimed at strengthening scientific writing and research skills.

Her latest honour marks another important chapter in her professional journey and highlights the contributions of Ghanaian researchers to the international scientific community.

Kojo Cue's wife became a professor

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prof Priscilla K. Mante, the wife of Ghanaian rapper KoJo Cue, has been promoted to the status of a full professor of Pharmacology.

The popular musician's wife obtained both her Bachelor's degree and a PhD in Pharmacology from KNUST.

Social media users who saw the post congratulated her and celebrated her husband for supporting his wife to achieve greater heights.

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Source: YEN.com.gh